Cardinals trade Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans

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The Brief The Arizona Cardinals have traded wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans. In exchange for Harrison Jr. and a sixth-round pick, the Cardinals received second-round and seventh-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft from the Texans. Harrison Jr. struggled this season with the Cardinals, catching just five passes and one touchdown in four games.



The Arizona Cardinals made it official on Monday, announcing they have dealt wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans.

What we know:

Along with Harrison Jr., the Cardinals sent a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Texans in exchange for Houston's second-round and seventh-round picks in the draft.

The deal is pending Harrison Jr. passing a physical.

The backstory:

The Cardinals used the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Harrison Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Marvin Harrison.

By the numbers:

In his final season at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

In his rookie year with the Cardinals, Harrison Jr. hauled in 62 catches for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns. Last season, Harrison Jr. caught only 41 passes for just over 600 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This season, Harrison Jr. struggled with the Cardinals, catching only five passes with one touchdown through four games. On Sunday, Harrison Jr. was inactive for the Cardinals' against the Detroit Lions amid rumors that he would be traded.

What they're saying:

"Decisions like this are never easy," Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort said in a statement. "Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career."