Fans react to news of Suns center Deandre Ayton's suspension

It was shocking news for Phoenix Suns fans, as it was announced Thursday that one of the team's star players, Deandre Ayton, has been suspended by the NBA after testing positive for a banned substance.

News of Ayton's suspension came just one game into an otherwise promising season. Ayton, the team's star center, has been suspended for 25 games, or nearly a third of the season.

"It's going to be tough for the team," said Suns fan Nick Sandoval. "You look at a star player, you don't expect unprofessionalism out of them."

Ayton is suspended for using a diuretic that is banned by the league. The time off will cost the team's franchise big man $2.7 million, and cost the team itself plenty.

"We have a great coach and a great team, and this kind of sets us back a little bit, I think," said Suns fan Cynthia Lazaro.

The NBA has banned 24 diuretics because they can be used as masking agents to hide other banned substances, which includes everything from steroids to marijuana.

Ayton apologized to his teammates and the fans Thursday.

Ayton's time on the sidelines starts in Denver on Friday. He'll be allowed back on the court on December 17, in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ayton will have a chance to appeal, and he says he is already working with the Players' Association on arbitration. possibly using the "unintentional ingestion" clause in the NBA's collective bargaining agreement.