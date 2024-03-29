OKC Thunder rout Phoenix Suns 128-103 without Gilgeous-Alexander

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
9
Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 8:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from FRI 2:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

OKC Thunder rout Phoenix Suns 128-103 without Gilgeous-Alexander

By Cliff Brunt
Published  March 29, 2024 8:08pm MST
Phoenix Suns
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Josh Giddey scored 23 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Phoenix Suns 128-103 on Friday night, despite All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sitting out with a bruised right thigh.

Without Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's No. 3 scorer at 30.4 points per game, the Thunder still shot 56.3% and made 16 of 30 3-pointers. It was a critical game for the Thunder — they entered the night a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets in the race for the best record in the Western Conference.

Giddey, who averages about 12 points, has averaged 26.3 in his past three games. He made 10 of 15 field goals against Phoenix and had nine assists and seven rebounds.

Chet Holmgren scored 20 points and Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace each added 16 for Oklahoma City.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points for the Suns. Thunder fans still haven't forgiven him for leaving Oklahoma City to join the Golden State Warriors after the 2015-16 season. They booed him during pregame introductions and whenever he touched the ball once the game started.

Bradley Beal scored 15 points and Devin Booker added 14 for the Suns, who slipped as they try to avoid the Play-In Tournament. They started the night in seventh in the Western Conference, a half- game behind the Dallas Mavericks for sixth. The Suns need to finish sixth or better to stay out of the Play-In.

Oklahoma City shot 62% in the first half to lead 70-59 at the break. Isaiah Joe scored all 14 of his points in the first half and made all four of his 3-pointers. The Thunder made 8 of 11 threes before the break.

The Thunder continued their blistering shooting in the third quarter. Oklahoma City's Aaron Wiggins stole an errant Durant pass, then made a layup on the other end to put the Thunder ahead 90-68. Oklahoma City led 101-80 at the end of the period.

Up Next

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns goes up for a shot during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on March 29, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns goes up for a shot during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on March 29, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Suns: At New Orleans on Monday night.

Thunder: At New York on Sunday night.