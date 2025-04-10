Suns eliminated from playoffs in loss to Thunder

article

The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from playoff contention after losing at home 125-112 on Wednesday night to the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder.

By the numbers:

Bradley Beal led Phoenix with 25 points. Devin Booker added 20 points and 14 assists. The Suns played without star Kevin Durant, who suffered a sprained ankle last week.

Jalen Williams scored 33 points for the Thunder, who were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein. Oklahoma City already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.

What they're saying:

The loss was the eighth straight for the Suns, who will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

"There’s not one thing or one person or one player or one coach that’s the problem," Booker said via the Associated Press. "When you’ve had a season this bad, it’s a bunch of things. I think the most frustrating part is being that close a few years ago, and now being back to where we are."

Booker was referencing 2021, when the Suns reached the NBA Finals before losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. In that series, Phoenix had a 2-0 lead before losing four straight games.

What's next:

The Suns host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday before closing out the season on Sunday on the road against the Sacramento Kings.