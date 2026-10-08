Arizona weather forecast: Tropical Storm Rachel moisture to bring rain, cooler temps

The Brief High pressure will keep temperatures hot in Phoenix through Friday before a major pattern shift brings widespread rain chances and cooler weather across Arizona. Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Rachel and a Pacific Northwest trough will bring scattered storms, strong winds, and potential rain totals of 1 to 2 inches from Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures will drop from triple digits to around 90 on Saturday and could reach the upper 70s by early next week as the storm system moves inland.



Plenty of changes are ahead for our state!

Today & Tomorrow:

High pressure will continue to bring hotter than normal temperatures to our region Thursday and Friday. The forecast high climbs to 103 in Phoenix on Thursday and remains near 102 on Friday. While Thursday is generally dry across the state, with the exception of a few isolated showers in far Eastern Arizona, storm chances begins to increase Friday into the weekend.

Chances For Rain:

A smaller trough of low pressure whirling off the California coast will begin to combine with tropical storm Rachel by Friday. This will drag Rachel's moisture northeastward, toward California and Arizona. At the same time, a larger trough and storm center will dive over the Pacific Northwest and begin it's track toward us, as well. This sets up for a perfect pathway of storm chances between Saturday and Tuesday.

Ahead of their arrival, some clouds will increase around the state Friday. There may be some isolated showers that pop up Friday across Arizona, too. For now, the best chance appears to be over the higher terrain of both Northern and Southern Arizona. By Saturday, scattered showers and storms will pick up around Arizona. It may start light and patchy, but will likely pick up intensity by Saturday evening and especially by Sunday morning.

Sunday morning, the remnant moisture of Rachel will move inland over the Southwest. It's still not certain where the heavier point of Rachel will pass, but western and northern Arizona look most likely to see the heaviest rain bands throughout Sunday. Rain totals around 1-2" or more will be possible in these zones, especially between Saturday night and Monday morning.

Looking Ahead:

Following more widespread rain and storms on Sunday, there may be a lull in action Monday. Still, linger showers and storms will be possible, especially in northern Arizona. Finally, the larger trough and storm center from the west coast will move inland and trigger another round of rain and storms on Tuesday.

Temperatures will react to this active pattern. The forecast high drops from triple digits today, to around 90 Saturday, 85 Sunday, 82 Monday, and potentially down to the upper 70s Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winds will increase with this setup, as well. The forecast gusts peak around 30-40 mph in the Valley and may be even stronger in Northern Arizona this weekend through early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)