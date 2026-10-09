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Arizona weather forecast: Rain and gusty winds ahead as temperatures drop to the 70s in Arizona

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Weather Forecast
Published October 9, 2026 7:45 AM MST
Published October 9, 2026 7:45 AM MST
Arizona weather: Rain and big cooldown ahead
Arizona weather: Rain and big cooldown ahead

Arizona weather: Rain and big cooldown ahead

Phoenix reaches 102 degrees today before tropical moisture brings scattered rain and drops temperatures to the 70s next week.

The Brief

    • Phoenix reaches its final triple-digit high near 102 degrees Friday before a major weather pattern shift brings cloudier skies, lower temperatures, and gusty winds across Arizona.
    • A low-pressure system merging with Tropical Storm Rachel will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with widespread strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning.
    • High temperatures in Phoenix will drop significantly over the coming days, falling into the low 90s Saturday, mid-80s Sunday, low 80s Monday, and upper 70s by Tuesday.

PHOENIX - The final day of triple-digit temperatures is ahead for Arizona.

Today:

Phoenix is expected to reach a high of around 102 degrees Friday. The forecast high will come with mostly sunny skies turning partly sunny later in the day, while an isolated shower with extra clouds is expected in the High Country. Temperatures will remain generally warm throughout Friday across Arizona.

Tomorrow:

By Saturday, the weather pattern will begin its full flip. A system west of the California coast will begin to merge with Tropical Storm Rachel. As it approaches the West Coast, scattered showers and storms will pass through Arizona, including Phoenix.

These storms will be more spaced out, and some could be light. Still, Saturday will be a cloudier day and cooler, with forecast highs in the low 90s in Phoenix. Winds will also turn windy in western and northern Arizona, with breezy conditions in lower desert areas like Phoenix.

Sunday:

By Sunday, Tropical Storm Rachel is expected to make landfall, likely near the international border between Southern California and northern Baja, Mexico. This will push deeper moisture into the state, bringing more widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning. Some of these storms could turn strong or even severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain.

The heaviest rain bands are expected to most affect northwestern Arizona, though heavy storms could hit Phoenix as well. As with tropical systems, pockets of dry air will wedge into parts of the state, potentially around southern Arizona, resulting in lower rain totals in localized areas. Still, areas seeing heavier rain and strong storms will need to prepare for flash flooding or damaging winds.

In the latter portion of Sunday, storms may lift farther northward, allowing areas like Phoenix to see a lull in storm activity. This lull is expected to last, in part, into Monday, though a few scattered showers or spot storms will continue Monday, especially to the north and west. By Monday night and into Tuesday, the main trough over the West Coast will finally push a storm center inland, triggering one more round of rain and storms.

Looking Ahead:

The series of weather disturbances will help drive temperatures down across the region. Forecast highs in Phoenix drop to the mid-80s on Sunday, the low 80s on Monday, and the upper 70s Tuesday into Wednesday. In northern Arizona, overnight lows will approach or even drop below freezing next week.

Winds will be strongest on Sunday, when gusts of 40-plus mph are possible in northern Arizona, with breezy and windy conditions persisting through the weekend and into early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

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The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location.
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
  • Sip cool water if person is alert.
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.
  • Check the heat risk map.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

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