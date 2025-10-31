Arizona weather forecast: Warm afternoon gives way to cooler trick-or-treating temps

The Brief Halloween will be warm in the daytime, but cooler at night just in time for trick-or-treating. Temps will stay warmer-than-normal this weekend through early next week.



Happy Halloween! We've got a perfect forecast for all the trick-or-treaters around the Valley and state.

Halloween weather:

The forecast high temperature today is 88 degrees in Phoenix. As the evening progresses, the temperature will fall into the low 80s at around 6 p.m. and the upper 70s by 8 p.m. It will be dry and mostly sunny through the day with a clear sky tonight. It should be great conditions for anyone trying to head outdoors for a party, event or trick-or-treating.

In Flagstaff, it will shift from 65 degrees around 4 p.m., to 55 degrees at 6 p.m. and 45 degrees at 8 p.m. In Prescott, the temperature will drop from the low 70s at 4 p.m. to the upper 50s by 8 p.m. And in Show Low, we'll see a change from 67 degrees at 4 p.m. to 50 at 8 p.m. Again, it'll be dry with mostly light winds.

This Weekend:

Heading into the weekend, our dry conditions persist. It will be sunny and pleasant all weekend long. The forecast high climbs to the upper 80s on Saturday and around 90 on Sunday. Both mornings it will be in the low 60s to start the day.

Looking Ahead:

Next week looks dry and sunny, too. The forecast high remains around 90 at the start of the work week, and will drop into the mid to upper 80s through the week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

