Arizona weather forecast: Hot temperatures returning to the Valley

The Brief High temperatures should reach 102°F for Thursday. Chances for storms in the lower desert are dropping to 10%. Hotter temperatures are expected this weekend.



Officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say the Valley can expect another day of cooler than normal temperatures.

Today:

Per their forecast, Phoenix should see a high of 102°F on July 17. The record high for the area today is 116°F, which was set in 2023.

Meanwhile, chances for lower desert storms are expected to drop below 10% through early next week, once storm activities clear the area later on in the morning.

Tomorrow and the Weekend:

"Dry air is forecast to continue spreading into the region from the south on Friday," according to NWS Phoenix's forecast. "Temperatures Friday will continue to warm as we dry out with highs likely topping out at around 105 degrees across the lower deserts."

As for the weekend, forecasters say the high on Saturday should be around 106°F, rising to 107°F by Sunday.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather