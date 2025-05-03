Arizona weather forecast: Another hot day on Saturday before temperatures dip and rain chances increase

The Brief We are expecting a high of 95° on Saturday with a cold front coming through to end the weekend. On Sunday and Monday, high temperatures may not eclipse 80°. There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.



Saturday should see highs in the mid-90s, but adverse weather conditions could be soon on the way.

What's next:

We are looking at a 20% chance of rain on Sunday and 50% chance on Monday.

Temperatures should take a dip starting on Sunday as winds increase, blowing in from the northwest to the southeast.

Those winds bring with them the potential for rain clouds and cooler temperatures.

Timeline:

The high on Sunday drops to 80° while Monday's projection sits at 76°.

The incoming storm system could linger into Tuesday as well, with a 32% chance of rain on May 6.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

