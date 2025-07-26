Arizona weather forecast: A hot weekend across the state

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Saturday, July 26, was 107. Sunday is expected to be no different with hot temps across Arizona. We'll likely see some monsoon activity this coming week.



Temperatures on Saturday were near to slightly above average, with a warming trend as we wrap up the weekend leading into early next week.

Saturday:

Phoenix hit a high of 107 degrees on Saturday, which is one degree shy of our 106 average. On Saturday night, we'll see an overnight low of around 82 degrees.

Sunday:

Temperatures will continue to warm under a strong ridge of high pressure which could bring temperatures over 110 degrees by Monday.

The warming temperatures will result in a widespread moderate heat risk. The hot and dry conditions will also be a concern due to active wildfires in the state.

Overnight lows will also feel warmer with temperature readings in the mid to upper 80s.

It will be dry for the rest of the weekend with chances of rain still in place for the Valley late next week.

Storm Chances:

Most of the shower activity looks to be centered toward northern and eastern Arizona, including the High Country.

After the bump in temperatures early next week, the rest of the week, leading to the possibility of rain, will be near to slightly above average by a few degrees.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

