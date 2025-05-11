Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
Lake Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona weather forecast: Mother's Day marked by hot temps

Published  May 11, 2025 2:55pm MST
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/11/25

Mother's Day is shaping up to be a hot one!

The Brief

    • It's a hot Mother's Day in the Valley on May 11.
    • The wind is helping temps feel a bit cooler though.

It's a hot Mother's Day in Phoenix!

"We're in store for an unseasonably hot Mother's Day today as afternoon temperatures top out in the triple digits across the lower deserts and 90s across the higher terrain. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool today!" the National Weather Service (NWS) in Phoenix said on May 11.

In Flagstaff, NWS says expect it to be windy the next few days.

"Picture an old Buick, been sitting around for awhile. It starts up, but it is stubborn, it's slow. But, once it warms up, it really starts humming! That's how the wind will be the next few days, gonna start mumbling today, screaming by Monday and howling by Tuesday. Enjoy!"

