Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures reach the upper 90s as sunny skies persist

The Brief We are expecting highs in the upper 90s with sunny skies this Sunday. Moderate winds up to 10 mph could be in store in the Valley. Temperatures start to warm above 100° beginning Monday.



We may get a one-day reprieve from triple-digit temperatures on Sunday.

The expected high is just 98° although on Monday we are forecast to once again crack the triple digits.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 98°.

Moderate winds of 10 mph in some spots are expected in the Valley.

We should see mostly sunny skies throughout the week before a few clouds roll through next weekend.

There is a slim chance of rain to start June, but NWS lists those chances next Sunday at just 20%.

On Memorial Day, we should see 100° temperatures again. Those should continue through next week.

