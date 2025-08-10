Arizona weather forecast: Wildfire smoke causes hazy skies

The Brief Wildfire smoke from California is causing hazy skies and unhealthy air quality in the Valley, a condition that is expected to continue for the next few days. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley until Tuesday at 8 p.m., with high temperatures expected to be around 110 degrees for most of the week. The Valley has a better chance of rain by the end of the week, with chances increasing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.



It is a cloudy and hazy Sunday evening in the Valley. Wildfire smoke from California has been trapped under clouds, leading to low visibility and unhealthy air quality. Skies are expected to stay hazy/smokey for the next few days, thanks to a shift in the upper-level wind pattern.

Tonight:

Showers and thunderstorms are making their way southeast across the mountain terrain, and rain will come to an end overnight. We may see a light shower in the northeast Valley this evening, and there is a possibility for a morning shower in the Valley Monday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s overnight.

The week ahead:

Monday will be a hot day, with highs around 110 in the Valley. Extreme heat warnings are in effect for the Valley until 8 PM Tuesday, since temperatures will stay around 110 degrees for most of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny, but hazy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon in Rim country and the White Mountains.

The Valley will see a better chance of rain by Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department:

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com