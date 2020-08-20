Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 2:33 PM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 2:45 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until THU 3:15 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Tropical Depression 14 could make landfall on southeast Texas coast near Harvey anniversary

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Severe-weather
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Tropical Depression 14 has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves across the Gulf.

As of now, Houston and Galveston are in the cone of uncertainty so it bears watching as we head into the weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR LATEST ALERTS

The Tropical Depression, which could be upgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday night, is expected to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea through Saturday, and it could produce tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall over portions of the coast of Honduras and the Bay Islands beginning tonight through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system could be near or at hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday, and watches could be required for a portion of that area later today.

The system is expected to move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm on Sunday.

It's too soon to know how strong the storm will get as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico next week. However, it could reach the southeast Texas coast on or around the three-year mark of when Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE RADAR