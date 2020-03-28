Glendale Union High School District handing out free meals to kids under 18

article

Glendale Union High School District is distributing meals to youths under the age of 18 to help families who might be impacted by school closures and unemployment due to the coronavirus.

According to a news release from GUHSD, schools in their district will be serving "Grab-N-Go" meals from 9 to 11 A.M. Monday through Friday until April 10.

The meals include both breakfast and lunch, which are given out at the same time.

To receive a free meal, visitors must be 18 or younger - no paperwork required.

Participating schools include Apollo, Cortez, Glendale, Greenway, Independence, Moon Valley, Sunnyslope, Thunderbird and Washington High School.

