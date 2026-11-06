2026 Election: Democrat Brian Matlock projected to win Mine Inspector race

article

The Brief The Associated Press projected Democrat Brian Matlock to defeat incumbent Republican Les Presmyk in the Arizona state mine inspector race. Matlock's projected victory marks the first time a Democrat has won the statewide office since 1976, ending a decades-long Republican hold. Presmyk was appointed to the post in September 2025 after the resignation of Paul Marsh, who was also initially appointed to the role in 2021.



For the first time since the 1976 election, a Democrat is expected to win the race for State Mine Inspector in Arizona.

Big picture view:

On the morning of Nov. 6, the Associated Press projected a win for Democrat Brian Matlock over incumbent Les Presmyk.

Presmyk was appointed to the Mine Inspector post by Governor Katie Hobbs in September 2025, following the resignation of Republican Paul Marsh a month prior. Perhaps ironically, Marsh also became the state's Mine Inspector initially via an appointment: he was appointed in 2021 to replace Republican Joe Hart.

What they're saying:

Matlock previously said if he was elected, he would engage rural and tribal communities while working to support Arizona's $10 billion mining industry. Regarding safety, Matlock pledged to partner with miners and mining operators to ensure that workers return home without injury or distress at the end of every hard day's work.

Presmyk, meanwhile, said he has spent 44 years as a mining engineer in Arizona mines, and he emphasized that the Mine Inspector role is centered on safety.

Dig deeper:

The expected election of Matlock marks the end of a decades-long hold on the post of Mine Inspector by Republicans.

According to state election records, the last Democrat to win State Mine Inspector was Bert C. Romero in 1976. Romero was the incumbent for that year's election, having won the post in 1974 as well. The Arizona State Constitution at the time established two-year terms for the State Mine Inspector post. The current four-year term was put in place after a 1992 voter-approved ballot measure, according to the Arizona State Legislature's website.

What does the Mine Inspector do?

Per our report on the post during the 2022 election cycle, the state mine inspector has the duty to inspect, at least once every three months, every active underground mine in the state that employs 50 or more people, and at least once each year, every other mine.

In addition, the Arizona Clean Elections Commission website states that the state mine inspector also has the authority to "suspend or close mining operations to ensure the proper safety measures are being applied."

There are many requirements to hold this position. Under state law, candidates must be at least 30 years old, have lived in the state for two years before the election, and must have at least eight years of operational and management experience in mines, including a minimum of four years within Arizona operations. The mine inspector also needs to complete "continuing education on state and federal mine safety and health regulations" annually.