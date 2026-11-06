2026 Election: Republican Abe Hamadeh projected to win new term

The Brief The Associated Press projected Republican incumbent Abe Hamadeh as the winner in Arizona's 8th Congressional District on Nov. 6. Hamadeh's victory marks one of the few wins for Republicans, who held six of Arizona's nine congressional seats before the election. Republicans are now projected to hold at least three seats following two district losses. No projections have been made so far for the 2nd Congressional District race.



An Arizona Republican congressman is expected to win another term of office, according to projections made by the Associated Press.

What we know:

The Associated Press projected a win for Republican incumbent Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona's 8th Congressional District on the morning of Nov. 6.

Dig deeper:

Per his congressional bio, Hamadeh is the son of immigrants who moved to the U.S. from the Middle East. He once served as a prosecutor in Maricopa County, and prior to his time in Congress, Hamadeh ran against Democrat Kris Mayes in an ultimately unsuccessful campaign to become Arizona’s Attorney General.

For this election, Hamadeh ran against Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia. During the campaign, Greene-Placentia emphasized she is not a politician, and said she opposes "indiscriminate cuts" to Social Security and Medicare. In October, Greene-Placentia revealed she was sexually assaulted while fixing campaign signs back in August.

Abe Hamadeh

Big picture view:

Hamadeh's win marked one of the fewer victories for Arizona Republicans in Arizona's nine congressional districts.

Going into the 2026 election, Republicans held six of the state's congressional seats. With the projected defeats of Jay Feely (1st District), and Juan Ciscomani (6th District), Republicans are expected to only hold at least three congressional seats from Arizona, including Hamadeh's.

That count, however, could go up to four if incumbent Eli Crane wins the 2nd Congressional District. He is running against Democrat Jonathan Nez in that district, and no projections have been made as of Nov. 6 for that seat.