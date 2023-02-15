'The Masked Singer' season 9 shares 1st look at Squirrel ahead of premiere

Expand / Collapse search
By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 5:58AM
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer': Exclusive look at the squirrel in season 9

The Squirrel on "The Masked Singer" will make its debut later in season 9, but FOX shared a first look ahead of the show's premiere on Feb. 15, 2023.

LOS ANGELES - "The Masked Singer" season 9 officially premieres on Wednesday, and FOX shared an exclusive first look at one of its contestants that fans will see this season: Squirrel. 

The bushy-tailed contestant will make its debut later in season 9, according to the show. Other costumes announced so far include Medusa, Gnome, and Mustang.

Season 9 will change up the game with a new "Champion of the Masked Singer" format, meaning every episode will feature a sudden elimination and double unmaskings.

MS-S9_SQUIRREL_V2-1.jpg

The Squirrel from season 9 of FOX’s "The Masked Singer" is pictured in a provided image. (Credit: FOX)

Panelists on the show include actor and comedian Ken Jeong, television personality Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, recording artist Nicole Scherzinger, and singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, as well as show host Nick Cannon.

There’s also a new twist entering the competition, the show said. For the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep it On" Bell. 

"The Masked Singer" Season 9 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, followed by an all-new "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test."

RELATED: ‘The Masked Singer’ finale: Harp hits the right notes becoming Season 8 winner

This story was reported from Cincinnati.