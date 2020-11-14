One man was killed and another man was arrested following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Scottsdale.

According to Scottsdale police, witnesses reported seeing two sports cars traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Scottsdale Road, between Cheney Drive and Indian Bend Road when one of the cars lost control and crashed into a support pillar at the entrance of the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

The driver of that vehicle, 21-year-old Nicholas Meath, died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Cameron Groom, stayed at the scene after the crash and was arrested. He is accused of manslaughter and endangerment.

