1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting in North Phoenix neighborhood: PD

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The incident happened at a residential neighborhood near 35th Avenue and Grovers. Officers were called to the scene for a residential burglary call at around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, after a caller possible heard something in their backyard.

"Officers arrived on scene and located two males suffering from gunshot wounds," read a portion of the statement.

Of the two men, police say one of them was declared dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The person taken to the hospital is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Area where the shooting happened