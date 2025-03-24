1 dead following mobile home fire in Mesa: Rural Metro FD

The Brief One person has died following a mobile home fire in Mesa. The incident happened near Main Street and Ellsworth.



A spokesperson with Rurao Metro Fire said one person has died following a mobile home fire in Mesa.

What we know:

The fire happened in the area of Main Street and Ellsworth. Per Rural Metro, crews responded to the area at around 6:07 a.m.

"Early reports were of a roof fire that extended to a second mobile home unit," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have yet to identify the person who died. They also did not say what caused the fire.

Area where the fire happened