1 dead following mobile home fire in Mesa: Rural Metro FD
MESA, Ariz. - A spokesperson with Rurao Metro Fire said one person has died following a mobile home fire in Mesa.
What we know:
The fire happened in the area of Main Street and Ellsworth. Per Rural Metro, crews responded to the area at around 6:07 a.m.
"Early reports were of a roof fire that extended to a second mobile home unit," read a portion of the statement.
What we don't know:
Fire officials have yet to identify the person who died. They also did not say what caused the fire.