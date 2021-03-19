1 dead, suspect arrested following shooting in Mesa, police say

Police say one man is dead and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting in Mesa on March 19.

The shooting reportedly took place in a residential neighborhood near Longmore and Southern Avenue. According to a statement by Mesa Police officials, officers responded to a shooting call in the area, and when they arrived at the scene, they found two people shot.

Police officials say one of the victims, 19-year-old Garry Anau, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, Anau purchased fake AirPods from 21-year-old Kenyada Bass days before the shooting. Anau then arraigned a second meeting with Bass where he questioned the validity of the AirPods.

During the meeting, Bass pulled out a gun and shot Anau, while also shooting himself in the foot.

Bass was booked into jail on March 23 after he was released from the hospital. He is accused of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

