1 hospitalized after fire at south Phoenix home

One person has been taken to a hospital following a fire at a home in south Phoenix early Monday morning.

According to Capt. Kenny Overton with Phoenix Fire, crews from Tempe and Phoenix responded to the home near 24th Street and Broadway Road after they were already on the scene of a fire at another home nearby.

Once at the home, firefighters found a fire burning in the attic with reports of a person trapped inside. That person was pulled from the home and taken to a hospital for evaluation. Their current condition is unknown.

"Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire and are checking for further extension into the home," Capt. Overton said in a statement on May 9.

Displaced residents are being assisted by a crisis team.

No firefighters were injured.