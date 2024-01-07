1 killed, 2 hurt in Maricopa County drive-by shooting, sheriff's office says

A person was killed and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Maricopa County early Sunday morning, the sheriff's office says.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 7, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 70th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"They learned a vehicle drove by the residence and began shooting into a group of people at a house party. An adult was found in the front yard and was later pronounced deceased. Deputies also located two other adults who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said.

Homicide detectives are investigating this shooting. No names were released.

No more information was released.

Map of where the incident happened: