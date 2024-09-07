1 man killed at a house party in Phoenix, neighbors fear the area is deteriorating

article

The Brief One man was shot and killed at a house party in west Phoenix. Neighbors are concerned that the neighborhood is becoming more and more dangerous.



One man was shot and killed at a house party in west Phoenix near the intersection of 48th and Windsor avenues around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

According to a police report, the man was found in front of a house with a gunshot wound and was carried away from the house so firefighters could safely perform lifesaving measures.

When officers arrived, they cleared the house but took five people away from the home in handcuffs. It was not clear if anyone was arrested or charged for the shooting.

No other victims were found.

"Every day the area worries me. I've lived here for two years and I have small kids. It happens two or three times a week, the shootings. I can defend myself, but a kid who goes to school, a woman or older person aren't protected," said Juan, a neighbor.

He added that as a father of two, he purchased firearms to protect himself, his family and his home.

Police officers closed the area to continue their investigation.

The Source Information for this story has been provided by the Phoenix Police Department and neighbors.

Map of where the shooting happened: