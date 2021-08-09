Expand / Collapse search
1 of 2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly Goodyear warehouse shooting

By Kenneth Wong and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
1 dead after shooting at Goodyear mattress warehouse

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Goodyear Police say a homicide investigation is underway after one person died following a shooting at a mattress manufacturer on Aug. 9.

According to police, the shooting happened at a factory near Thomas Road and Cotton Lane.

"Sadly, the victim in this shooting has passed away," police tweeted Thursday. "This is now a homicide investigation."

The victim is identified as Leroy Gibbs.

Investigators say the shooting was an isolated incident.

On Aug. 16, one of two suspects was identified as 21-year-old Tylen Riccalls. He is accused of murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, and drive by shooting.

Police say he knew the victim who died after being shot multiple times. Riccalls’ bond is set at $1.5 million.

There is one more suspect outstanding.

Tylen Riccalls, 21

Tylen Riccalls, 21

