A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a bathtub on the Phoenix west side.

According to Phoenix Fire, the incident happened near the intersection of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived around 3 p.m., they found a 1-year-old girl unconscious and not breathing.

CPR was initiated by first responders.

What's next:

Police are investigating the incident.

Map of where the incident happened: