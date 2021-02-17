$10,000 reward offered after U.S. mail truck stolen from Yuma

A $10,000 reward is being offered as investigators try to figure out who stole a U.S. postal truck in southwestern Arizona.

The USPS mail truck was stolen from Terracina Apartments in Yuma on Feb. 11, officials say.

It was found the next day in a dirt lot in Somerton, which is about 30 minutes southwest of the city.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

