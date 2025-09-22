11-year-old student allegedly caught with fake pellet gun, marijuana vape at school

The Brief An 11-year-old student in Kingman, Arizona, was arrested for allegedly bringing a pellet gun, a knife, and a marijuana vape to school. The boy was taken into custody. The student reportedly did not make any threats with the weapons, and the investigation is ongoing.



An 11-year-old Arizona student was taken into custody on Sept. 22 for allegedly bringing weapons and a marijuana vape into school.

What we know:

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to Cerbat Elementary in Kingman at 9:22 a.m. after reports of a student in possession of illegal items on campus.

Staff said they found a marijuana vape, a pocketknife, and a "realistic looking pellet gun inside the student's backpack," according to the sheriff's office.

Other students told school officials the 11-year-old boy had showed them the vape. Once the student was removed from class and his bag was searched, they located the remaining illegal items.

Deputies said the student did not make any threats, or show off the weapons to other students.

What's next:

The child was booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention for interference/disruption of an educational institution and minor in possession of marijuana.

The investigation remains ongoing.