15 residents displaced after fire burns south Phoenix apartment building

Fifteen people were safely evacuated after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in south Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. on May 25 near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story building and found heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple apartments, with a common attic serving as a channel for the fire to spread.

"Crews were able to make the roof and quickly get water on the fire from multiple positions," Capt. Scott Douglas said.

All tenants got out of the building on their own before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fifteen people were safely evacuated after a fire broke out during the early-morning hours of May 25 at an apartment building in south Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)