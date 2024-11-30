15-year-old hospitalized after he crashed a truck: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Police have released details surrounding a crash in Maryvale that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.
Per a statement, the crash happened in a residential neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Camelback at around 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 30.
"Officers got to the scene and learned a truck driven by a 15-year-old male had collided with a car, causing one of the vehicles to crash into a tree planted in the front yard of a house," read a portion of the statement. "It does not sound like the house was struck during this incident."
The 15-year-old, according to police, was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
"Officers on scene did not note any signs of intoxication during their investigation," read a portion of the statement.
Investigators say no other injuries were reported.