$15K reward in case of 3-year-old Florida boy shot and killed at birthday party

article

Florida authorities are offering a $15,000 reward in the case of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a birthday party over the weekend.

Miami-Dade police say Elijah LaFrance was found with a gunshot wound after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at a home Saturday night.

"My officer swiftly picked up the child from the floor, put him in his police car and drove him to the hospital, and unfortunately the child is deceased," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III told WSVN.

Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward in the case, to which Miami-Dade Police approved an additional $5,000. The Florida Sheriffs Association also offered $5,000, bringing the total reward to $15,000.

PREVIOUS: 3-year-old boy killed at birthday party in South Florida, police say

The shooting also wounded a 21-year-old woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Miami-Dade police said it appears Elijah and the woman were attending another child’s birthday when the shooting occurred.

Police said they have yet to identify a suspect, who fled after the shooting.

It’s unclear whether the two victims were the intended target.

RELATED: Miami International Airport turns into slugfest after massive brawl breaks out

The party was taking place at an Airbnb rental, which was booked for the party, WSVN reports. The news station reports the shooting occurred following an altercation outside the rental.

Neighbors said they heard up to 30 rounds being fired.

"We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy," tweeted Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.