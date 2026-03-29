Body found in Scottsdale canal ID'd as missing woman from Native American community: police

The Brief Scottsdale police have identified a body found in a canal Saturday morning as a missing 28-year-old woman from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Investigators noted no immediate signs of trauma such as gunshot wounds or fractures, but an official cause of death is still pending an investigation.



Scottsdale police have identified the body found in a canal as a woman who had been reported missing since March 22 from the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

What we know:

Passion Schurz, 28, was last seen alive at her home on March 19, but investigators are still determining how she died.

A missing person flyer for Passion Schurz before she was found dead in a Scottsdale canal on March 28. (Salt River Police Department)

Scottsdale police say someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden roads around 8 a.m. on March 28 spotted the body and called it in, prompting officers to respond and work to recover the body from the water.

Investigators say they initially identified Schurz based on tattoos, physical characteristics, and clothing, but what was missing were signs of trauma such as fractures, stab wounds, or gunshot injuries.

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What they're saying:

Leila Woodard with the Missing in America Network says Schurz was deeply loved by her community and that the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain mysterious.

"She was very loved by her family and community in that she was a mother, you know, and this was very unusual," Woodard said. "She left without her wallet and her purse, which she never did that. And so just the circumstances around her being missing was very concerning."

What's next:

Scottsdale Police are handling the death investigation, while Salt River Police are investigating her disappearance.

Map of the area where the body was found.