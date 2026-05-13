'They're my heroes': Scottsdale man reunites with Costco employees who saved his life

The Brief Three Scottsdale Costco employees were honored by Scottsdale Fire for saving the life of Barry Baker after he suffered cardiac arrest in the pharmacy. Pharmacists Todd Gookin and Gary Bachmeier, along with manager Mike Weston, utilized an AED and performed compressions until paramedics arrived. First responders emphasize that the quick intervention was critical, as Baker had two arteries that were 60% blocked and spent 10 days in the hospital.



April 14 was a normal pharmacy visit for Barry Baker at the Scottsdale Costco he has been going to for years, until suddenly, that all changed.

What they're saying:

"All I know is it just got dark and that was it and I don’t remember a thing until the paramedics loaded me on a backboard," Baker said.

Baker had gone into cardiac arrest. Costco pharmacists Todd Gookin and Gary Bachmeier saw him fall and jumped to help.

"We checked for a pulse, which wasn’t there. All of us were doing that and immediately ripped up and started compressions," Bachmeier said.

Store manager Mike Weston also jumped in, using an automated external defibrillator until paramedics arrived. Baker had two arteries that were 60% blocked. He was in the hospital for 10 days. But first responders say he is alive thanks to the quick action of the employees.

"If they would not have gotten involved or just, you know, stood by or even called us and waited for that three to four minutes for us to get here, it could’ve been a life-changing decision," said Dave Folio.

From left to right: Todd Gookin, Gary Bachmeier, Mike Weston and Barry Baker.

Today, Scottsdale Fire recognized the three good Samaritans for their heroic actions, hoping this story reminds people to get CPR certified and to simply help when someone is in need.

Folio added, "If you don’t wanna get involved at the very least you can do is call 911 and get us and get us coming sooner than later and then yell for help, because there may be somebody close by that knows how to do CPR and does want to get involved."

The heroes remain humble.

"Thank you, I do appreciate it. But I just feel like I was doing my job," Bachmeier said.

And Baker remains grateful.

"I don't have words for it. I mean they're my heroes, all of them. They were good friends before, but now 'friend', that's not enough," Baker said. "If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be here."

Barry Baker