Shocking twist in AZ liquor theft case; woman sentenced for killing her husband | Nightly Roundup

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Police announce a rather unexpected twist in the liquor theft case at a Tempe restaurant; author of children's book sentenced for murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

1. Unexpected twist in Tempe expensive liquor theft case

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2. Waymo cars recalled

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3. Man accused of killing his father

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4. Mother sentenced for murdering husband

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5. Arizonans face inflation, wage "double whammy"

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