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Shocking twist in AZ liquor theft case; woman sentenced for killing her husband | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 13, 2026 6:31pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Police announce a rather unexpected twist in the liquor theft case at a Tempe restaurant; author of children's book sentenced for murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

1. Unexpected twist in Tempe expensive liquor theft case

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Tempe liquor theft: Adult woman no longer considered as a suspect
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Tempe liquor theft: Adult woman no longer considered as a suspect

Tempe Police have announced a new twist in the theft of a bottle of expensive liquor at an upscale restaurant earlier this month.

2. Waymo cars recalled

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Waymo recall: Thousands of vehicles affected after software glitch during extreme weather
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Waymo recall: Thousands of vehicles affected after software glitch during extreme weather

Waymo issued a voluntary recall of more than 3,700 autonomous vehicles following a glitch that caused one to drive into floodwaters.

3. Man accused of killing his father

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Man accused of shooting, killing his father at north Phoenix apartments
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Man accused of shooting, killing his father at north Phoenix apartments

Police say a 28-year-old man shot and killed his 50-year-old father following an argument at a north Phoenix apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley Road.

4. Mother sentenced for murdering husband

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Kouri Richins sentenced to life for husband’s fentanyl murder
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Kouri Richins sentenced to life for husband’s fentanyl murder

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother who gained attention for writing a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering him.

5. Arizonans face inflation, wage "double whammy"

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Prices go up while wages go down for Arizonans, according to figures
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Prices go up while wages go down for Arizonans, according to figures

"For folks looking for an end to this pain, it’s not in sight yet," said one professor at Arizona State University, as rising prices and stagnant wages take their toll on the average person.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/13/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/13/26

Wednesday brought a slight drop in temperatures across the state, after several days of brutal highs. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the above-normal, but steady temperatures we can expect for the remainder of the week. 

Get the Full Forecast

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