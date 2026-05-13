Shocking twist in AZ liquor theft case; woman sentenced for killing her husband | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Police announce a rather unexpected twist in the liquor theft case at a Tempe restaurant; author of children's book sentenced for murder; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 13, 2026.
1. Unexpected twist in Tempe expensive liquor theft case
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Tempe Police have announced a new twist in the theft of a bottle of expensive liquor at an upscale restaurant earlier this month.
2. Waymo cars recalled
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Waymo issued a voluntary recall of more than 3,700 autonomous vehicles following a glitch that caused one to drive into floodwaters.
3. Man accused of killing his father
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Police say a 28-year-old man shot and killed his 50-year-old father following an argument at a north Phoenix apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley Road.
4. Mother sentenced for murdering husband
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Kouri Richins, a Utah mother who gained attention for writing a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering him.
5. Arizonans face inflation, wage "double whammy"
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"For folks looking for an end to this pain, it’s not in sight yet," said one professor at Arizona State University, as rising prices and stagnant wages take their toll on the average person.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Wednesday brought a slight drop in temperatures across the state, after several days of brutal highs. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the above-normal, but steady temperatures we can expect for the remainder of the week.
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