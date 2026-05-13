Arizona weather forecast: Shifting pattern drops temperatures in Phoenix area

The Brief Although they will remain well above normal, highs in the Valley will drop a bit beginning on Wednesday and lasting throughout next week. The forecast high in Phoenix on May 13 caps at around 101 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, highs will be just below triple digits.



After a couple of days of nearly 110-degree weather, the temperature will drop a touch over the next few days.

The dome of high pressure that pushed temperatures well above normal the last two days has since moved off to the east. Now, the location is perfectly poised to guide southerly winds up over Arizona. Those winds are pushing some scattered clouds over the state, and even a low chance of spotty showers or sprinkles in northern/northeastern Arizona.

Today:

Thanks to the shifting pattern, temperatures are beginning to drop. The forecast high on Wednesday caps at 101 degrees. While not at a record level, the temperature remains above average throughout Arizona.

Tomorrow and Friday:

The forecast high drops to 99 by Thursday and Friday as well. In fact, the pattern consistently keeps the forecast high near 100 degrees this weekend and even into next week.

This Weekend and Next Week:

A storm system will pass to the north of Arizona late this weekend into early next week. This helps the forecast highs fall into the mid-upper 90s early next week. Unfortunately, the Valley remains dry and without rain chances into next week, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)