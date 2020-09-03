Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

16-year-old student arrested for launching cyberattacks against Miami-Dade public schools

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 13 News

MIAMI - A 16-year-old high school student has been arrested in connection to the cyberattacks that targeted Florida's largest school district during the first week of online classes.

Miami-Dade Schools police announced the arrest of a junior at South Miami High School, who investigators say admitted to orchestrating eight Distributed Denial-of-Service cyberattacks, designed to overwhelm the district's networks.

The male student has been charged with computer use in an attempt to defraud, which is a third-degree felony, and interference with an education institution, a misdemeanor. The teen is being charged as a juvenile.

WSVN reports that Miami-Dade Schools police worked jointly with the FBI, the Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to trace back the IP address of the suspect.

Previous: Florida's largest school district under siege by cyberattack, Miami-Dade superintendent says

Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if any other individuals are responsible for the attacks, which began Monday as students returned to school remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tens of thousands of students and teachers were unable to log in during the first days of online learning.

"I commend our detectives, the FBI, Secret Service, and FDLE for their tireless efforts to pursue those responsible for these attacks," said school superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "It is disheartening that one of our own students has admitted to intentionally causing this kind of disruption."

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said in a tweet on Wednesday morning that multiple attempts to disrupt online education have been made Wednesday morning, following two previous days of cyberattacks. Carvalho said they haven't managed to penetrate the district’s servers.

He said the district's security and safeguard measures have been successful so far and that the 200,000 students who've logged onto the system have been asked to remain logged on.

The remaining teachers and students who have not been able to access the system are being asked to use an alternate method of logging in. Miami-Dade’s public school system is the nation’s fourth largest, with 345,000 students, 392 schools and more than 40,000 employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.