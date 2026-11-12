170 mph AZ driver caught; NY building collapse death toll rises | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a driver who allegedly drove at a very high rate of speed along a Valley freeway to the latest on the deadly building collapse in Brooklyn, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 12, 2026.
1. "One last drive" ends with driver's arrest: DPS
Featured
A state trooper arrested an unidentified driver after clocking his car at 170 mph and watching him cut across all lanes to exit at McClintock Drive along a portion of Loop 202.
2. Death toll rises in Brooklyn building collapse
Latest on the building collapse
3. Multi-car crash in Tucson sends 2 to the hospital
Featured
2 people were taken to the hospital, DPS officials say, following a crash involving a commercial vehicle and eight other cars along a stretch of the I-10 near Tucson.
4. From FOX 10 Talks: AZ GOP leader weighs in on midterm losses
5. Prostate cancer screening guidelines updated: What to know
Featured
The American Cancer Society Thursday updated its recommendations on when and how often men should get tested for prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men.