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170 mph AZ driver caught; NY building collapse death toll rises | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published November 12, 2026 6:22 PM MST
Published November 12, 2026 6:22 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a driver who allegedly drove at a very high rate of speed along a Valley freeway to the latest on the deadly building collapse in Brooklyn, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 12, 2026.

1. "One last drive" ends with driver's arrest: DPS

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Phoenix driver arrested after allegedly going up to 170 mph on Loop 202: DPS
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Phoenix driver arrested after allegedly going up to 170 mph on Loop 202: DPS

A state trooper arrested an unidentified driver after clocking his car at 170 mph and watching him cut across all lanes to exit at McClintock Drive along a portion of Loop 202.

2. Death toll rises in Brooklyn building collapse

Latest on the building collapse

3. Multi-car crash in Tucson sends 2 to the hospital

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At least 12 hurt following I-10 crash in Tucson: DPS
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At least 12 hurt following I-10 crash in Tucson: DPS

2 people were taken to the hospital, DPS officials say, following a crash involving a commercial vehicle and eight other cars along a stretch of the I-10 near Tucson.

4. From FOX 10 Talks: AZ GOP leader weighs in on midterm losses

5. Prostate cancer screening guidelines updated: What to know

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American Cancer Society updates prostate cancer screening guidelines: Here's what men should know
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American Cancer Society updates prostate cancer screening guidelines: Here's what men should know

The American Cancer Society Thursday updated its recommendations on when and how often men should get tested for prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men. 

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