170 mph AZ driver caught; NY building collapse death toll rises | Nightly Roundup

From a driver who allegedly drove at a very high rate of speed along a Valley freeway to the latest on the deadly building collapse in Brooklyn, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, November 12, 2026.

1. "One last drive" ends with driver's arrest: DPS

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2. Death toll rises in Brooklyn building collapse

Latest on the building collapse

3. Multi-car crash in Tucson sends 2 to the hospital

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4. From FOX 10 Talks: AZ GOP leader weighs in on midterm losses

5. Prostate cancer screening guidelines updated: What to know