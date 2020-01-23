19 dogs killed after fire breaks out at Orange County breeder's home

Nearly two dozen dogs were killed early Thursday after a fire broke out at a breeder's home in Orange County.

Fire officials tell FOX 35 News that they responded around 5:15 a.m. to a home located on Bay Lake Road near John Young Parkway in Orlando. The homeowner said she woke up to the smell of smoke. She called 911 and tried to get as many dogs out of the house as possible.

Officials said that 19 dogs were killed.

"We pulled out approximately 25 to 30 dogs," fire crews told FOX 35 News. "Unfortunately, 19 of them did perish in the fire."

Approximately 4 dogs were revived. Fire crews say 9 puppies were among those rescued.

The owner, who breeds Labradoodle's and runs her business out of the home, said there were 30 to 40 dogs in the house at the time.

She was overcome with emotion when talking to FOX 35's Matt Trezza.

"I've been here 21 years," she said through tears. "I think some puppies died. Some little puppies that were supposed to go home this week."

Several of the animals were seen being given oxygen. Many of them, including a litter of puppies, were transported for treatment.

Orange County Fire Rescue says that the fire was contained to one room and was likely caused by an HVAC unit. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating and at this point, they say the fire does not look suspicious.