19-year-old arrested following his child's death: Mesa PD

The Brief Mesa Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of his child. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Arnold Barney. The child, identified as an infant, passed away on July 29.



Mesa Police say they have arrested a man in connection with his child's death on the night of July 28.

What we know:

In a statement released on July 29, Mesa Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Arnold Barney. They say Barney was booked into jail over allegations of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The backstory:

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Longmore and Southern over a report of an infant who was not breathing.

"Upon arrival, officers found the infant in respiratory distress. Mesa Fire and Medical personnel transported the baby to a nearby hospital, where, on the morning of July 29th, the infant sadly passed away," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said medical staff noted the baby had visible bruising, as well as internal injuries.

"Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the injuries were inflicted by Barney during an incident in which he was reportedly unable to calm the crying infant," investigators wrote.

