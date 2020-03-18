1st presumptive positive coronavirus case reported in Coconino County
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Officials with Coconino County say the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been identified in the Northern Arizona county.
According to a statement, the test was conducted by the TGen North Clinical Laboratory, and the individual tested presumptive positive is a 60-year-old man from the greater Flagstaff area. The person is under home isolation.
Officials say no further information on the case will be released due to medical privacy requirements.