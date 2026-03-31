2 arrested in connection with multi-state 'bill washing' scheme: YCSO

The Brief 2 people have been arrested in Yavapai County for their alleged role in a multi-state crime, according to officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. The two are accused of taking part in a "bill washing" scheme. The suspects are facing multiple charges.



Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two people for their alleged role in what was described as a multi-state scheme to re-print genuine paper currency into higher denominations.

What we know:

Per a statement released on March 31, YCSO's special crimes and K-9 units conducted an investigation on March 24 in Ash Fork, after learning that "a serious crime was afoot."

"During their investigation into [two] suspects, deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle and located a suitcase containing a safe. Upon gaining access to the safe, deputies discovered it was filled with specialized paper used for currency production. Further findings yielded ink, gloves, and partially printed $100 bills," read a portion of YCSO's statement.

Dig deeper:

YCSO's statement said their special crimes unit team later discovered more evidence to believe that the suspects were engaged in a so-called "bill washing" scheme, which involved removing ink from genuine currency in order to re-print it in higher denominations.

"The seized supplies were sufficient to produce approximately $1.25 million in counterfeit currency," YCSO wrote.

What's next:

YCSO identified the two suspects as 40-year-olfd Leeclark Fallah of Las Vegas, and 46-year-old Kenneh Pisco. Both are accused of forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, money laundering, criminal simulation, and fraud schemes.

An investigation into the case, meanwhile, remains ongoing.

Where Ash Fork is located