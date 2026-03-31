2 arrested in connection with multi-state 'bill washing' scheme: YCSO
ASH FORK, Ariz. - Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two people for their alleged role in what was described as a multi-state scheme to re-print genuine paper currency into higher denominations.
What we know:
Per a statement released on March 31, YCSO's special crimes and K-9 units conducted an investigation on March 24 in Ash Fork, after learning that "a serious crime was afoot."
"During their investigation into [two] suspects, deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle and located a suitcase containing a safe. Upon gaining access to the safe, deputies discovered it was filled with specialized paper used for currency production. Further findings yielded ink, gloves, and partially printed $100 bills," read a portion of YCSO's statement.
Dig deeper:
YCSO's statement said their special crimes unit team later discovered more evidence to believe that the suspects were engaged in a so-called "bill washing" scheme, which involved removing ink from genuine currency in order to re-print it in higher denominations.
"The seized supplies were sufficient to produce approximately $1.25 million in counterfeit currency," YCSO wrote.
What's next:
YCSO identified the two suspects as 40-year-olfd Leeclark Fallah of Las Vegas, and 46-year-old Kenneh Pisco. Both are accused of forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, money laundering, criminal simulation, and fraud schemes.
An investigation into the case, meanwhile, remains ongoing.
Where Ash Fork is located
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.