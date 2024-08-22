2 ATV riders hurt in Goodyear semi-truck crash
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Two people were hospitalized following a crash between an ATV and a semi-truck in Goodyear, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at 11 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of MC 85 and La Cometa.
Deputies responded to the scene and learned two adults riding an ATV were involved in a crash with a semi.
One of the ATV riders suffered serious injuries and the other has life-threatening injuries. MCSO says neither were wearing a helmet.
The semi-truck driver was not hurt.
MCSO is investigating the cause of the crash.