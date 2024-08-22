2 ATV riders hurt in Goodyear semi-truck crash

The Brief Two ATV riders were badly injured in a crash with a semi-truck at the intersection of MC 85 and La Cometa. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.



Two people were hospitalized following a crash between an ATV and a semi-truck in Goodyear, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at 11 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of MC 85 and La Cometa.

Deputies responded to the scene and learned two adults riding an ATV were involved in a crash with a semi.

One of the ATV riders suffered serious injuries and the other has life-threatening injuries. MCSO says neither were wearing a helmet.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

MCSO is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Map of where the crash happened