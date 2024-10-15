2 dead following shooting involving reserve deputy at Prescott home: YCSO

The Brief Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say two people are dead following a shooting. The shooting happened in the Wildwood Estates area of Prescott. Officials say a current YCSO reserve deputy was involved in the shooting.



Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in the Prescott area.

Per a statement released on Oct. 15, investigators say crews were called out to a home in the Wildwood Estates area of Prescott during the early morning hours for a report of two people who were shot.

"Tragically, both individuals succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

In another statement, investigators released more details on the moments leading up to the shooting.

"The initial investigation appears to show the deceased husband may have shot his estranged wife when she tried to escape her home," read a portion of the updated statement. "The YCSO Reserve Deputy who lives nearby, was forced to intervene by discharging his weapon to stop further threats from the husband."

The man and woman's identities are being withheld, officials say, until next of kin are notified.

"Given the circumstances, the Sheriff’s Office has requested the Department of Public Safety oversee the investigation," YCSO wrote.