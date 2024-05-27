Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in Phoenix shooting; maps of average teacher salaries by state | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 27, 2024 7:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From a shooting at a Phoenix intersection, to a map breaking down the average teacher salaries by state, here are tonight's top stories.

1. 2 hurt after shooting at Phoenix intersection, police say

Featured

2 hurt after shooting at Phoenix intersection, police say
article

2 hurt after shooting at Phoenix intersection, police say

Two people are hurt, with one in critical condition, following a shooting near 36th and Yale Streets.

2. Maps of average teacher salaries by state: How does yours compare?

Featured

Maps of school teacher salary averages for 2024
article

Maps of school teacher salary averages for 2024

Adjusted for inflation, teachers are reportedly making 5% less than they did 10 years ago. Here’s how average teacher salaries measure up to each state’s minimum living wage threshold.

3. Rock climber seriously hurt after falling on Tom's Thumb

Featured

Rock climber seriously hurt after falling on Tom's Thumb
article

Rock climber seriously hurt after falling on Tom's Thumb

A woman who reportedly fell 30-40 feet while rock climbing on Tom's Thumb in Scottsdale is in serious condition.

4. Man accused of sparking the Refuge Fire in Yuma County

Featured

Man accused of sparking the Refuge Fire in Yuma County
article

Man accused of sparking the Refuge Fire in Yuma County

A Yuma man was arrested after the sheriff's office said he was responsible for starting the Refuge Fire.

5. Phoenix Police bomb squad investigates 'suspicious item' at apartment complex

Featured

Phoenix Police bomb squad investigates 'suspicious item' at apartment complex
article

Phoenix Police bomb squad investigates 'suspicious item' at apartment complex

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department bomb squad are investigating a suspicious item found in the front office of an apartment complex on Monday night.