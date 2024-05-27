2 hurt in Phoenix shooting; maps of average teacher salaries by state | Nightly Roundup

article
From a shooting at a Phoenix intersection, to a map breaking down the average teacher salaries by state, here are tonight's top stories.
1. 2 hurt after shooting at Phoenix intersection, police say
Two people are hurt, with one in critical condition, following a shooting near 36th and Yale Streets.
2. Maps of average teacher salaries by state: How does yours compare?
Adjusted for inflation, teachers are reportedly making 5% less than they did 10 years ago. Here’s how average teacher salaries measure up to each state’s minimum living wage threshold.
3. Rock climber seriously hurt after falling on Tom's Thumb
A woman who reportedly fell 30-40 feet while rock climbing on Tom's Thumb in Scottsdale is in serious condition.
4. Man accused of sparking the Refuge Fire in Yuma County
A Yuma man was arrested after the sheriff's office said he was responsible for starting the Refuge Fire.
5. Phoenix Police bomb squad investigates 'suspicious item' at apartment complex
Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department bomb squad are investigating a suspicious item found in the front office of an apartment complex on Monday night.