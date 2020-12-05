2 kids killed while playing mini-golf in Florida with parents

article

Two children were killed on Friday afternoon after a vehicle drove into the mini-golf course where they were playing with their parents.

According to the Panama City News Herald, the 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on Front Beach Road when the crash happened.

The news outlet reports that the family was visiting from out of the state, according to the public information officer at City of Panama City Beach.

Reports state that Scott Donaldson careened from the westbound lanes of the road and struck the children. One child reportedly died on the scene. The other died at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to reports.

