2 killed in crash near Glendale high school

Two people are dead following a crash Tuesday morning near Apollo High School in Glendale.

According to police, the two-car crash happened just after 4 a.m. near 47th and Northern Avenues.

A man and a woman who were riding in one car were taken to a hospital where they later died. They were not identified.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

"The first vehicle came to rest on the property of Apollo High School causing damage to a fence," police said. "The cause of the collision is still under investigation."

Northern Avenue was shut down between 43rd and 51st Avenues. The closure impacted students getting to school.

No further details on the crash were released.

Where the crash happened: