2 million pounds of poultry products recalled

More than 2 million pounds of poultry products is being recalled due to possible contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Wednesday. The USDA said the poultry products packaged by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. may be contaminated with metal.

The items were produced from Oct. 21, 2019 through Nov. 4, 2019. The products being recalled bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The USDA said the problem was discovered during processing. There have been no reports of anyone suffering injury or illness from the recalled items.

Some products may be frozen and in institutional freezers.

The USDA advises anyone with the recalled items to return them to the place of purchase or to throw them away.