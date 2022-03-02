2 Phoenix area residents set to compete on new FOX show Domino Masters

A new series that is set to premiere on FOX on March 9 will feature two Phoenix area contestants.

Robert DeHate and Gloria Woodman are set to appear on Domino Masters.

"Brings back nostalgia for a lot of people," said Woodman. "Many people tell me that during COVID, they started doing dominos again. It's really coming back. It's making a comeback."

Domino Masters is a show that features 16 skilled trios of domino enthusiasts, facing off in a domino-toppling and chain reaction tournament.

"It was a 16-hour build. Very, very challenging. It was very hard work. We had a lot of surface we had to cover. We had a theme. Just get up there and go to work," said Woodman.

The teams will be creating masterpieces with thousands of tiles, and contestants are given a theme, with custom elements to incorporate.

"The challenges, well, they were challenging," said DeHate. "You had to really think about your chain reactions and how they were going to interact with each other and how to work around them on stage. You really have to watch the show to really get a feel for how difficult some of the reactions were."

The contestants are competing for cash prizes, a trophy, and most importantly, the title of Domino Masters.

