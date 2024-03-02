2 Phoenix Police officers injured in overnight crash

Two Phoenix Police officers are recovering after an early morning crash.

The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 1:10 a.m. on March 2.

Police didn't say what led up to the crash, but that two officers were inside a marked patrol SUV when they collided with another car.

"The driver of the police Tahoe, an adult female officer, and the passenger, an adult male officer, were both transported to a nearby hospital with relatively minor injuries. Both officers have since been released and are at home resting," Phoenix Policie Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

As for the other driver, police say she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was processed for DUI, but that "charges are pending the results of a toxicology report."

No more information is available.

